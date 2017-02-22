Lions Long Snapper Jimmy Landes Adds To His Internet Fame With Long Snap Under A Camel [VIDEO]

February 22, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Jimmy Landes

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When the Detroit Lions drafted Jimmy Landes in the sixth round in the 2016 NFL Draft, it left quite a few Lions fans scratching their head.

Landes didn’t play a single snap for the Lions this past season as he was placed on IR in August.

He did make a name for himself while he played at Baylor with his trick snap videos that would make any football fan’s jaw drop.

Landes is still practicing his trick snaps while he is in Petra, Jordan. In a short video he shot for Twitter he snaps the ball under a camel.

It might not be the most skilled trick shot he has ever done, but could you imagine if he messed up accidentally, hit the camel in its side and then the camel lost it? The degree of difficulty wasn’t a 10, but the risk-reward factor was at an all-time high.

