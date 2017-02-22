SodaStream Recalls Thousands Of ‘Exploding’ Bottles

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you own a SodaStream, you might be in possession of “exploding” bottles.
SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles because the products can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.
The recall involves SodaStream one liter, blue-tinted, plastic carbonating bottles with a blue cap and blue bottom base, and “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on the exterior. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included in the recall.
No injuries associated with the recall have been reported to date.
The products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores, as well as online at amazon.com and sodastream.com, from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carbonating bottles and contact SodaStream for a full refund at 866-272-9417, or visit sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com.