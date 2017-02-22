Woman, Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-94

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crash along I-94, near Jackson.
According to police, a car was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Leoni Township, shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, when it crashed head-on with a semi tractor-trailer, west of Sargent Road.
The driver of the car, a woman, and her male passenger were killed. Police said the truck driver was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about eight hours at the scene, but have since reopened to traffic.
Names were not immediately released pending the notification of family.
It’s unclear at this time why the driver was going the wrong way. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 517-788-4223.