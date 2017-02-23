Kate Upton: ‘There’s No Sex Before A Game — Absolutely None’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

Wednesday night, the lovely Kate Upton, who is also the fiancé of Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, joined Bravo TV host Andy Cohen for the show ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

A very interesting tidbit came out of the interview involving the couple’s sex life. I would like to think what happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom, but Upton let out what some might consider a shocking development.

The call-in show had an interesting question for the SI Swimsuit model: “Which does your fiancé prefer to get his head in the game, sex before or sex after?”

Andy Cohen loved the question and got the answer out of Upton.

“There’s no sex before a game — absolutely none,” Upton said. “And also what I’ve found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. Because he’s exhausted!”

Upton went on to say it’s “kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Growing up, I always heard that boxers would refrain from sex before a big fight, so I’m guessing it’s the same for all professional athletes.

Is Verlander crazy for this?