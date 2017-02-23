Kate Upton: ‘There’s No Sex Before A Game — Absolutely None’ [VIDEO]

February 23, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Wednesday night, the lovely Kate Upton, who is also the fiancé of Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, joined Bravo TV host Andy Cohen for the show ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

A very interesting tidbit came out of the interview involving the couple’s sex life. I would like to think what happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom, but Upton let out what some might consider a shocking development.

The call-in show had an interesting question for the SI Swimsuit model: “Which does your fiancé prefer to get his head in the game, sex before or sex after?”

Andy Cohen loved the question and got the answer out of Upton.

“There’s no sex before a game — absolutely none,” Upton said. “And also what I’ve found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. Because he’s exhausted!”

Upton went on to say it’s “kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Growing up, I always heard that boxers would refrain from sex before a big fight, so I’m guessing it’s the same for all professional athletes.

Is Verlander crazy for this?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro DetroitGet out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia