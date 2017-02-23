Lions Sign Free Agent T Pierce Burton

February 23, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Pierce Burton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent T Pierce Burton. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Burton (6-6, 305) finished the 2016 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Prior to his time in Indianapolis, he completed stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers practice squads in 2015.

Following a two-year career at Mississippi (2012-13), Burton entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.

