Names Released Of 2 Killed In I-94 Wrong-Way Crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities have released the names of a man and a woman killed in a head-on wrong-way driver crash along I-94, near Jackson.
According to Michael Jester, Director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Township, 40-year-old Shaun Kelley and 30-year-old Brittany Hammond — both Jackson residents — died in the accident, shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the couple was in a car headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Leoni Township when it crashed into a semi tractor-trailer, west of Sargent Road. Hammond was driving.
Police said the truck driver was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His name wasn’t released.
It’s unclear at this time what may have caused Hammond to veer into the wrong lane.
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about eight hours at the scene for the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 517-788-4223.