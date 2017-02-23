Police Investigate Threatening Voicemail Left At Dearborn Mosque

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are investigating a threatening voicemail left at a mosque.
Chief Ronald Hadad says the message was left Sunday at the American Muslim Society on Vernor, on Dearborn’s south end.
On the call, Hadad said, an unidentified man made disparaging comments about Islam and Muslims in general, saying they are “agents of Satan” and that they “will be eradicated.”
On Thursday, Hadad said investigators were working to identify the caller.
“I find this, this threat that was leveled against the mosque to be totally unacceptable and totally malicious,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber and other reporters. “And we’re going to use everything we can to make sure that we keep our community safe.”
Hadad said threats like this are a sign of the times in America.
“We can all agree that we’re in a real angry time in our history,” the chief said. “People are just angry, there’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of race-bating, if you will, and it’s all counter-productive.”
The Detroit area, with a concentration in Dearborn, is home to one the nation’s largest Arab-American and Muslim communities. The Islamic Center of America — North America’s largest mosque — is also located in Dearborn, on Ford Road.