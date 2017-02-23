CBS62[1]
Report: Pistons Want A Haul In Return For Reggie Jackson

February 23, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: NBA trade deadline, Reggie Jackson, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Put it this way: Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons aren’t going to get fleeced at the trade deadline.

If the team succeeds in dealing struggling point guard Reggie Jackson before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, they’re likely to receive a bounty in return. Per Chris Mannix, of The Vertical:

Unsurprisingly, most teams seem to be balking at that asking price. Via Jeff Zillgitt, of USA Today:

ESPN.com reported on Wednesday night that the Pistons have “steadfastly continued to ‎pursue a new home for Jackson before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.”

Jackson has been most commonly linked to the Orlando Magic, with D.J. Augustin, Jeff Green and Elfrid Payton mentioned as players the Pistons might seek in return. But according to ESPN, “sources said Wednesday that the prospects of a Jackson deal with the Magic this week were fading.”

[RELATED: Pistons Shopping Drummond, Caldwell-Pope]

Talks of a Jackson trade have grown as the Pistons have struggled with him on the floor. Since the point guard made his season debut on Dec. 4 after recovering from knee tendinitis, the Pistons are 15-21. He was also infamously called out in a players-only meeting in December, during which “a few guys hammered Jackson for his desultory play,” according to ESPN.com.

Jackson is posting 15.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this year, by far his lowest averages over parts of three seasons with the Pistons. He hasn’t looked like his typically-explosive self, and there’s a growing sense of concern that his knee issues could become a permanent detriment.

Then again, the Pistons’ high asking price for Jackson could indicate the team believes he is capable of making a full recovery.

Are the Pistons really seeking three assets, including a first-round pick in exchange for Jackson? Or are they simply setting a high bar to avoid being undercut later on?

Check back for more later.

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

