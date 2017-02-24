Jack White’s Third Man Pressing Vinyl Plant Grand Opening Offers Exclusive Records, Live Music

Vinyl record enthusiasts and fans of all things Detroit won’t want to skip the opening of a unique plant on Cass Corridor.
Watch records being pressed before your eyes as Third Man Records opens Third Man Pressing to the public on Saturday, February 25th with a live music and exclusive vinyl.
The event will be free and open to the public.
Headliners include The Mummies in their first-ever Detroit appearance, The Oblivians and Detroit and Third Man’s own, Craig Brown Band. Third Man Pressing will open at 10am, with live music starting at 2:30pm.
Watch records being pressed from the viewing platform within the TMR’s Cass Corridor record shop where Detroit-centric LPs and 7″s that will be available for purchase only for the plant’s grand opening.
Exclusive record offerings include:
The White Stripes – The White Stripes LP
The White Stripes – De Stijl LP
The Stooges – The Stooges DELUXE 2 x LP
MC5 – Kick Out the Jams LP
Destroy All Monsters / Xanadu – The Black Hole LP
The Johnson Family Singers – Don’t Let the Devil Ride LP
Derrick May 7″
Carl Craig 7″
Guided tours at the grand opening have sold out, but more opportunities are in the works according to the Third Man Records’ official site.