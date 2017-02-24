Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of southeastern Michigan until 10 p.m. [MORE]

Teen Shot And Killed On Detroit’s West Side

February 24, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police say that a 17-year-old boy has been shot and killed on the city’s west side.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the teen and a friend were walking in the area of Plymouth Rd. and Meyers when a black SUV drove past with someone inside firing shots.

The victim was hit in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on the condition of the teenage friend at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

