Woman Hit By Vehicle, Killed In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Farmington Hills.
Haggerty Road was closed at 12 Mile Road for several hours overnight following what police said was a crash involving a pedestrian.
Authorities Friday morning told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the victim died of her injuries.
According to reports, the woman got out of her car at the scene of a previous crash and was walking in the street when she was struck by another vehicle.
No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear if there will be any criminal charges in connection with the death. Police were expected to share more details later Friday.
The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of her family.