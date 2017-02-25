Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect In Novi

NOVI (WWJ) — A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect in Novi two days after officials issued the notice.
Consumers in the area of Eight Mile and Haggerty Roads are being told to continue boiling their water following a water test on Saturday.
The boil water advisory impacts only Orchard Hill Place, Haggerty from Orchard Hill Place to Eight Mile, Turnberry subdivision and those area businesses.
Officials did not detail what caused the problem, and it’s not clear when the problem will be resolved.
A boil water notice means it is recommended that those affected do not consume water from a tap unless it is boiled for five minutes, and then allowed to cool in a sealed container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation as boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Novi residents with questions about the advisory can call the Department of Public Services at 248-735-5640. Those with more general questions about drinking water safety can call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.