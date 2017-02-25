FOX 2 Anchor Ron Savage Dies At Age 63

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — FOX 2 anchor and reporter Ron Savage died suddenly on Saturday morning during a training exercise at the Milford Fire Department.
Savage died at age 63 after suffering a cardiac issue, according to FOX 2. He worked as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Milford.
Savage co-anchored on the weekends with Amy Lange and produced Michigan’s Most Wanted segments. He was planning to climb 71 stories at the Renaissance Center for the Fight For Air Climb on Sunday.
Savage volunteered with many local organizations, including Crime Stoppers and The Humane Society.
