Lead Designer Chosen For Detroit’s Capitol Park Renovation

DETROIT (AP) — A lead designer has been selected for Detroit’s Capitol Park district’s renovation.
The city and the Downtown Detroit Partnership say Toronto-based urban design and landscape architecture firm PUBLIC WORK will create a plan and concept designs.
Those will be presented to the community this spring for input and comment. Construction is expected to start in the fall and be completed next spring.
The Downtown Detroit Partnership works with businesses, philanthropies and the city to help improve Detroit’s urban core. It says the downtown park was the site of the state’s first capitol building.
More than a dozen buildings currently border the park which is being redesigned to create a more engaging space for residents and visitors, provide park amenities and to help support new and existing businesses in the area.
