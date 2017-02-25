CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Teen Driver Rescued From Sinking SUV In Lake St. Clair

February 25, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Grosse Pointe Shores, lake st. clair

GROSSE POINTE SHORES (WWJ) — A teen was rescued from a vehicle that was driven into Lake St. Clair on Saturday.

The Ford Edge entered the lake near Jefferson Ave. and Clairview Rd. in Grosse Pointe Shores at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Grosse Pointe Shores police chief John Schulte said that the driver of the vehicle had a tire blowout that caused him to go off the road.

“The vehicle climbed the curb and after a short distance on the grass he entered the water,” Schulte said. “The vehicle came to rest approximately 50 feet offshore.”

The driver was a 16-year-old Harrison Township boy. The teen was standing on top of the SUV as it floated in about five or six feet of water.

“There was a Coast Guard inflatable boat that responded on the water as well as there was a Coast Guard crew that made our location from land and they took a small inflatable and went out and rescued him,” Schulte said.

Schulte said he doesn’t believe alcohol or any other substances were a factor in the incident.

“We think we have an inexperienced driver who had an accident,” Schulte said.

Schulte said the teen was “in good spirits” when he was taken to the hospital and was in good condition.

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia