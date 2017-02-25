Teen Driver Rescued From Sinking SUV In Lake St. Clair

GROSSE POINTE SHORES (WWJ) — A teen was rescued from a vehicle that was driven into Lake St. Clair on Saturday.

The Ford Edge entered the lake near Jefferson Ave. and Clairview Rd. in Grosse Pointe Shores at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Grosse Pointe Shores police chief John Schulte said that the driver of the vehicle had a tire blowout that caused him to go off the road.

“The vehicle climbed the curb and after a short distance on the grass he entered the water,” Schulte said. “The vehicle came to rest approximately 50 feet offshore.”

The driver was a 16-year-old Harrison Township boy. The teen was standing on top of the SUV as it floated in about five or six feet of water.

“There was a Coast Guard inflatable boat that responded on the water as well as there was a Coast Guard crew that made our location from land and they took a small inflatable and went out and rescued him,” Schulte said.

Schulte said he doesn’t believe alcohol or any other substances were a factor in the incident.

“We think we have an inexperienced driver who had an accident,” Schulte said.

Schulte said the teen was “in good spirits” when he was taken to the hospital and was in good condition.

