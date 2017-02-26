CBS62[1]
Emmy-Winning Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61

February 26, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Bill Paxton

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – William “Bill” Paxton, an actor known for his roles in the series “Big Love,” and movies “Twister,” and “Titanic” among others, has died at age 61.

A statement released by the family says Paxton died following complications with surgery.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

Paxton won an Emmy Award for his work in the TV mini-series “Hatfields and McCoys.” He also starred in the box office hits  “Aliens,” “Apollo 13”  He was currently starring in the CBS show “Training Day.”

Reactions came in swiftly on social media as news of his death became known.

Notes on Wikipedia of his early years say Paxton was in the crowd when President John F. Kennedy emerged from the Hotel Texas on the morning of his assassination on November 22, 1963. Photographs of an eight-year-old Paxton being lifted above the crowd are on display at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more details on this story.

 

