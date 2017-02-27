500 Untested Rape Kits Remain From 11K Found in 2009

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The final phase of the rape kit fundraising campaign will be soon underway.
It’s the last big push for a two-year-long campaign to fund the testing of thousands of rape kits left abandoned years ago in a Detroit police warehouse.
Kim Trent of the group AA490 Challenge says their efforts have led to the arrest and conviction of 78 offenders, some with multiple victims.
“We have met several woman who have seen their attackers get arrested and in some cases convicted. We think that this community has come together in a very significant way and we are going to keep pushing until we reach our goals,” said Trent.
She says that support from around the country has been gratifying.
Ongoing Efforts to Bring Justice for Victims, Strengthen Public Safety
In 2009, more than 11,000 untested sexual assault kits dating back more than 30 years were discovered in a Detroit Police Department property storage facility, each holding the potential to solve multiple crimes, including those committed by serial rapists. On September 2, 2015 Gov. Rick Snyder and Prosecutor Worthy announced that the testing of the shelved sexual assault kits had been completed.
In April 2016, a 56-year-old man was convicted in a case involving one of more than 11,000 sexual assault kits left untested. Alan Donnell Broadnax, of Detroit, was convicted on a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2008 rape in Oakland County of an 18-year-old woman.
Several events being planned during March and April to test the remaining 480 rape kits and they believe they will hit their goal.
Less than 500 untested kits remain.