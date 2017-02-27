Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Detroit

By Liz Parker St. Patrick’s Day will soon be upon us, and for those of us who like some good food with our green beer, you may want to opt for some traditional corned beef and cabbage. Check out this list for the best in the city and beyond.

McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

1460 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 961-1960

www.mcshanespub.com 1460 Michigan Ave.Detroit, MI 48216(313) 961-1960 McShane’s Irish pub can be found in Corktown, on Michigan Ave. near Trumbull. If you’re looking for a less traditional corned beef and cabbage, this is the place: the pub offers Irish egg rolls ($9.99), which are wontons “stuffed with braised cabbage, potato, scallion and corned beef with baby Swiss cheese”; the egg rolls are served with a ground mustard for dipping. The pub was started by Sean McShane, Ryan McShane, and Bobby McShane, who wanted to create a restaurant that “people could call home.”

Claddagh Irish Pub

17800 Haggerty Road

Livonia, MI 48152

(734) 542-8141

www.claddaghirishpubs.com 17800 Haggerty RoadLivonia, MI 48152(734) 542-8141 The Claddagh Irish Pub is located in Livonia, on Haggerty in between 6 and 7 Mile Roads. As an Irish pub, it of course serves corned beef and cabbage; it’s corned beef and cabbage stack ($15.99) includes red potatoes, glazed carrots, and Lakeshore mustard cream. For mac ‘n cheese fans, the restaurant also has corned beef mac, which includes shredded corned beef and Swiss cheese ($11.99). The pub opened in 2004 and can be found in College Park Commons, a shopping area on Haggerty Road.

Three Blind Mice Irish Pub

101 N. Main St.

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

(586) 961-6371

threeblindmiceirishpub.com 101 N. Main St.Mount Clemens, MI 48043(586) 961-6371 Three Blind Mice Irish Pub calls itself a "five star dive bar," and it has good reason to do so: the bar offers 290+ craft and world bottled beers as well as 30 beers on draught and 150+ whiskeys, bourbons, and scotches from which to choose. The building where the restaurant is located is almost 117 years old, and originally opened in 1900 as The Green Tree. Its corned beef and cabbage ($9.99) is made with "fork-tender" Wigley's corned beef, braised cabbage, glazed carrots, and boiled new potatoes. If you're looking to try something with a bit of a twist, check out their Blarney Stone entree (sampling of Shepherd's Pie, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish Bangers) or the Irish Totchos (crispy tater tots, topped with corned beef and bacon hash, Irish salsa, and queso).

Conor O’Neills

318 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

(734) 665-2968

www.conoroneills.com 318 S. Main St.Ann Arbor, MI 48109(734) 665-2968 Ann Arborites and UM students may be surprised to learn that Conor O’Neills does serve food, in addition to its drink menu, and of course offers a corned beef entree. Its corned beef and cabbage dish ($12) includes homemade corned beef served “traditional style” with parsley sauce, redskin potatoes, buttered cabbage, carrots, and onions. There are parking structures nearby (William St. and Main would be closest) or there is also street parking in front of the restaurant, on Main St.