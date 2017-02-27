Detroit Police Looking For ‘Person Of Interest’ In Fatal Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to find a “person of interest” in connection with a fatal assault over the weekend.
The crime happened Sunday, at around 1:45 p.m., at a home in the 7300 block of Dexter on the city’s west side. According to police, the male victim, age 40-50, was found lying on the floor unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.
Police said he had “trauma to the body,” but did not elaborate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now looking for 44-year-old Antonio Stone, who they believe may have information about the killing.
Stone is described as a black male, around 5’5” tall and 160 lbs.
Anyone who may have seen this man or who knows of his whereabouts they are asked to call the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.