Detroit Recalls Miller And Coreau

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Drew Miller and goaltender Jared Coreau from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Miller, 33, has appeared in seven games with Grand Rapids, notching two goals, one assist and eight shots on goal. He has also skated in 35 games with the Red Wings this season, recording six points (5-1-6) and 14 penalty minutes. Miller has totaled 106 points (56-50-106) and 484 games since joining the Red Wings in 2009-10 and has recorded 121 career points (62-59-121) in 551 NHL games between the Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning since making his NHL debut in 2006-07. Miller has also tallied 13 points (6-7-13) in 60 Stanley Cup playoff games, and helped the Ducks to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007, skating in three games as a first-year pro.

Originally drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Miller skated in 163 American Hockey League games from 2005-09 for the Portland Pirates and Iowa Chops, notching 110 points (55-55-110) and 73 penalty minutes. Born in Dover, N.J., but raised in East Lansing, Mich., Miller spent three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2003-06 and recorded 86 points (39-47-86) in 125 games. He was named the CCHA’s Best Defensive Forward and won the CCHA Humanitarian Award in 2006. He also skated for the Braehead Clan in the United Kingdom’s top professional league in 2012-13, totaling 30 points (15-15-30) in 25 games.

Coreau has appeared in 13 games during his first NHL season, posting a 5-3-3 record, 3.27 goals-against average, 0.893 save percentage and a team-best two shutouts. The Perth, Ontario, native started both games for the Griffins this weekend, posting a 1-1 record and a 0.913 save percentage. Coreau made his NHL debut on Dec. 3 at Pittsburgh and earned his first NHL win in his second career start on Dec. 23 at Florida. The victory kicked off a stretch of eight consecutive decisions for Coreau without a regulation loss (5-0-3), including a season-high 45 saves on Jan. 24 at Boston. Coreau has also made 19 appearances for the Griffins this season and ranked among the league’s top goalies at the time of his call-up with 11 wins (T3rd), a 2.18 goals-against average (T10th) and a 0.924 save percentage (T9th).

In four seasons with Grand Rapids, Coreau owns a 57-34-3 record, 2.41 goals-against average, 0.921 save percentage and 10 shutouts. He is also 2-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average and 0.935 save percentage in four playoff appearances over the past two seasons. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-6, 220-lb., netminder spent three seasons at Northern Michigan University in the CCHA. In 76 games from 2010-13, Coreau logged a 32-31-8 record, 2.72 goals-against average, 0.919 save percentage and two shutouts.