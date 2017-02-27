Duke QB Sirk Transferring, Will Use 6th Year Of Eligibility

February 27, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Duke, Thomas Sirk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk is transferring for his sixth year of eligibility.

In announcing the move Monday, coach David Cutcliffe described Sirk as “the ultimate teammate.”

Sirk suffered three Achilles tendon injuries during his career and missed the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Redshirt freshman Daniel Jones showed promise after earning the starting job, throwing for 2,836 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Blue Devils (4-8, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The NCAA granted Sirk a sixth year of eligibility in November. He earned his degree from Duke last May and is immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

Duke says Sirk may not transfer to another ACC school or any of the four nonconference opponents the Blue Devils face this season — Army, Baylor, North Carolina Central or Northwestern.

