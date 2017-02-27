Family Reaches Out Telling Harrowing Tale Of Torture To Cat

FOWLERVILLE (WWJ) – Their cat went missing for almost two days and when he returned the family was horrified.
The family of a young cat sharing a harrowing tale of torture and abuse — looking for answers and hoping for the recovery of their beloved pet.
Darrick Tinsely believes some trapped and tortured his family’s one-year-old cat named Cass, shooting him more than a dozen times with an BB gun – shooting him in the mouth and his genitalia.
Tinsely says Cass had been shot through the tail with a broadhead blowgun dart – which was still embedded when the cat returned home.
WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGE OF ABUSED CAT
In a message to WWJ Newsradio 950 Tinsely says that Cass needs to have an operation to remove his left eye and might have to undergo another to remove BBs from his nasal passage.
A GoFundMe account has raised over $4,000 of the $5,000 goal to address vet bills for his recovery. [Find link here]
Tinsely says he’s doing “very well under the circumstances but the vet bills add up fast.”
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Humane Society – Report Cruelty or call the Cruelty Hotline at (313) 872-3401.