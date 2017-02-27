Proposed Boost In Defense Spending Could Be Boon For Macomb County

WARREN (WWJ) – President Donald Trump’s proposed massive increase in defense spending be a big win for metro Detroit, local officials say.
Macomb County is home to both the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township and the TACOM headquarters and tank plant, employing over 8,000 people and making over 60 percent of the equipment used by the U.S. Army’s combat brigade.
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is heartened by Trump’s initial budget plan to bump military spending by $54 billion, as he believes this area could get the lion’s share.
“We’re the defense capital of the Midwest,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “Meaning a majority of the spending that comes to the Midwest for defense spending is, in fact, strategically located here in Macomb County.”
Hackel said this could lead to job opportunities in the Detroit area, and may lead people to relocate and buy a home in Macomb County.
“I’m very optimistic to be honest with you,” Hackel added. “I think the opportunity is there. When you’ve got a president speaking to that it’s kind of hard for those that are in Congress, the legislative branch, to want to say no.”
Trump said the increase would be offset by cuts in domestic programs; and Hackel, a Democrat, said is concerned about that. He’s worried in particular about any potential loss of funding for education and health care.