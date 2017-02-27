Survivor: Game Changers Cast Preview – Will Ozzy And Malcolm Team Up?

By Mickie McLeod

Who’s ready for the 34th season of Survivor: Game Changers? On Wednesday, March 8th, catch the series 500th episode and two-hour season premiere on CBS. 20 returning castaways from previous seasons will be battling it out in Mamanuca Islands. Who are the game changers and who will Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast?

This season will be even more exciting, dramatic, and most of all, more competitive! I’ve been watching Survivor since I was just seven years old and I have not missed a season! I’m so excited to see how these 20 castaways will mix together. Each one of the returning 20 castaways has had such a memorable and competitive game that any one of them could be the ultimate game changer of this season!

Official Survivor 34 – Game Changers Cast:

Andrea Boehlke- Redemption Island, Caramoan · 5th, 7th

Brad Culpepper- Blood vs. Water · 15th

Aubry Bracco- Kaoh Rong · Runner-Up

Caleb Reynolds- Kaoh Rong · 15th (Medevac)

Ciera Eastin- Blood vs. Water, Cambodia · 5th, 10th

James “J.T.” Thomas- Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains · Winner, 10th

Cirie Fields- Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains · 4th, 3rd, 17th

Jeff Varner- Australian Outback, Cambodia · 10th, 17th

Debbie Wanner- Kaoh Rong · 9th

Malcolm Freberg- Philippines, Caramoan · 4th, 9th

Hali Ford- Worlds Apart · 11th

Ozzy Lusth- Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific · Runner-Up, 9th, 4th

Michaela Bradshaw- Millennials vs Gen X · 14th

Tai Trang- Kaoh Rong- 2nd Runner-Up

Sandra Diaz-Twine- Pearl Islands, Heroes vs. Villains · Winner, Winner

Tony Vlachos- Cagayan · Winner

Sarah Lacina- Cagayan · 11th

Troyzan Robertson- One World · 8th

Sierra Dawn-Thomas- Worlds Apart · 5th

Zeke Smith- Millennials vs Gen X · 9th

Who are your favorites and what are your predictions? I’d like to see Ozzy and Malcolm team up together. These two are legends of winning numerous Survivor challenges and were big threats on the seasons they’ve each played. I may also just love their heads of hair.

Ozzy’s first season was filmed over a decade ago, but since, he’s played two additional seasons. I’m wondering if time away is in his favor — I’m also curious if he’ll be climbing more coconut trees this season.

On Malcolm’s last season, he fought extra hard and made a historical Survivor move by saving his alliance of three that were up against seven during a Survivor Caramoan Tribal Council. His move was so historic, but will his strategy last him longer this time around?

Who else do you think is a potential game changer of this season? I was personally a huge fan of Tony’s Spy Shack and Mark the chicken (Tai’s friend). Maybe the Spy Shack and Mark will be returning too? Either way, Tony (Winner of Survivor Cagayan) and Tai (2nd runner-up Kaoh Rong) were not only awesome players of the game, but they were extremely entertaining to watch.

Ciera was someone I also enjoyed watching during her seasons because she is most known for voting off her own Mom in Blood vs. Water! If someone can have the courage and strategy of voting off their own blood, then they can truly be a game changer of the season!

Sandra is someone to keep an eye out for too because she has a perfect record of playing Survivor. This woman has won both of the games she’s played and her game is known as the most strategic in Survivor history. It sure wouldn’t be a surprise if she makes it to the end once again!

These are just a few of my thoughts of some of the 20 returning castaways, but I want to hear yours! Share with me what you think by tweeting me @mick_cloudy! I’m excited to see how these returning castaways change the game and make this season extra memorable and extra entertaining.

20 legends will return this March to compete for the title of Sole #Survivor. Here's a peek at #SurvivorGameChangers. pic.twitter.com/k36KxRbTI3 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 11, 2017

Don't miss the two-hour season premiere of Survivor: Game Changers and the series 500th episode on Wednesday, March 8th at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.