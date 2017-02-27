Winter Wanderland: Michigan Tourism Special Highlights Unusual Food And Activities

February 27, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Fowling Warehouse, Jolly Pumpkin, Kart 2 Kart Indoor Karting, Outdoor Adventure Center, Sanders Candy, Stahls Automotive Museum, The Dime Store, The Mulefoot Gastropub, Union Woodshop

Getting through the boredom of a long Michigan winter can be a challenge. How do you fight the winter blues if you’re not a big fan of skiing? That’s where we come in with off beat and around the way options to get you through the doldrums of the cold weather months.

CBS 62 is proud to present “Winter Wanderland”, our winter tourism special. This 30-minute special features hosts Karen Carter and Lisa Germani, highlighting winter hot spots for Detroiters including Outdoor Adventure Center, The Laundry, Sanders Candy, Union Woodshop, Fowling Warehouse, Jolly Pumpkin, The Dime Store, Stahls Automotive Museum, The Mulefoot Gastropub and Kart 2 Kart Indoor Karting.

From new restaurants to hidden foodie gems, and from quirky family-friendly adventures to favorite places to explore, join us as we tour through “the D” – and beyond – and discover new attractions you’ll love for years to come!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro DetroitGet out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia