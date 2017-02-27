Warren Police Detective Accidentally Shoots Self During Training

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren police detective is being treated at a local hospital after he accidentally shot himself Monday morning.
The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., according to Mayor Jim Fouts.
Fouts told WWJ’s Zahra Huber that the cop was in the basement of the police department for a routine firearms training session, when the accident occurred.
“The detective was putting his gun in his holster when it actually discharged, hitting him in the thigh and going through some muscle tissue,” Fouts said. “The good news is he’s stable, he’s alert, he’s awake and he’s talking.”
Fouts said the officer, who has been on the force for maybe 20 or 25 years, is expected to be OK. His name is not being released at this time.
No one else was hurt.