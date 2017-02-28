Beaumont Shares Plans For Big Woodward/13 Mile Development

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Beaumont Health is looking to break ground this summer on a big redevelopment at 13 Mile and Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.
The Royal Oak City Commission Monday night agreed to a zoning change for the site of what was the Northwood Shopping Center. Beaumont’s plan calls for a grocery store, a five-story hotel, plus restaurants and retail outlets in the area — which is a hot spot along the Woodward Dream Cruise route.
It will be designed with in “an attractive setting,” according to a media release, that will include green space, landscape gardens and community gathering areas where festivals and fairs can be held.
“This development will enhance the experience for the surrounding community and for the 10,000 people who visit our campus each day, and will be easily accessible through walking paths from the hospital,” she said sRosanna Morris, president, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, in a statement.
“With the opening of our new proton therapy center this summer, Beaumont, Royal Oak will become even more of a destination medicine center, as cancer patients and their family members from around the country travel and stay here for proton treatment,” she added. “Having a hotel, dining and retail within walking distance of the hospital will benefit them and others looking for a respite or relaxation.”
Morris said they already have a list of more than 300 retailers interested in space at the new center,
The development is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs as well as permanent jobs at the new businesses. It is expected to be finished by late next year.