Spike In Gas Prices Reported Across Great Lakes Region

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – “It will likely be painful and could briefly bring $3 per gallon gasoline in some areas,” says senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan of rising gas prices now into summer.
Reports of rising gas prices Tuesday throughout the Great Lakes region — believed to be the first step of several that will lead to higher fuel prices moving into summer.
GasBuddy spotters are reporting drastically higher prices: $2.55 per gallon in Michigan, $2.39 per gallon in Indiana, $2.35 per gallon in Ohio, $2.59 in Chicago’s Cook County suburbs, $2.49 in Chicago’s non-Cook County suburbs.
“This likely marks the beginning of the seasonal road to higher gasoline prices,” says DeHaan. “While last year gas prices rose 90-cents throughout the Great Lakes from a February low to a June peak, I’m hopeful that this year we won’t see the same.”
GasBuddy’s DeHaan says that a refinery fire at PBF’s Toledo, Ohio refinery may result in reduced capacity for that facility to produce motor fuels and could have an additional impact.
GasBuddy suggests motorists find a low-priced station and fuel up soon as prices at many stations will move higher in the next 24 hours.