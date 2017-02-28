CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Spike In Gas Prices Reported Across Great Lakes Region

February 28, 2017 4:05 PM

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – “It will likely be painful and could briefly bring $3 per gallon gasoline in some areas,” says senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan of rising gas prices now into summer.

Reports of rising gas prices Tuesday throughout the Great Lakes region — believed to be the first step of several that will lead to higher fuel prices moving into summer.

GasBuddy spotters are reporting drastically higher prices: $2.55 per gallon in Michigan, $2.39 per gallon in Indiana, $2.35 per gallon in Ohio, $2.59 in Chicago’s Cook County suburbs, $2.49 in Chicago’s non-Cook County suburbs.

“This likely marks the beginning of the seasonal road to higher gasoline prices,” says DeHaan. “While last year gas prices rose 90-cents throughout the Great Lakes from a February low to a June peak, I’m hopeful that this year we won’t see the same.”

GasBuddy’s DeHaan says that  a refinery fire at PBF’s Toledo, Ohio refinery may result in reduced capacity for that facility to produce motor fuels and could have an additional impact.

GasBuddy suggests motorists find a low-priced station and fuel up soon as prices at many stations will move higher in the next 24 hours.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia