2-Day Boil Water Advisory Issued For Most Of Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park

DETROIT (WWJ) – A boil water advisory is now in effect for most of Detroit as well as Hamtramck and Highland Park.
The Great Lakes Water Authority says an equipment malfunction late Tuesday afternoon led to a low water pressure for homes and businesses. Due to a temporary drop in pressure in the water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.
The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols to the Detroit River, and east of Linwood to Connor in Detroit, along with the entire cities of Hamtramck and Highland Park. Some schools have closed because of the advisory [check closings now] while bottled water is being provided to other schools in the affected area.
Officials say normal pressure should return before the end of the day Wednesday, though the boil water alert will remain in effect until Friday morning.
Residents shouldn’t use water from their taps for drinking or cooking unless it is boiled for at least five minutes. If the water is used for drinking, it should be cooled in a sealed container after boiling.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect for the defined area until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
Any residents or businesses without water service in the defined area is urged to contact the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s emergency line at 313-267-7401.