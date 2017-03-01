Ferndale Man Charged On Multiple Counts Of Possessing Child Porn

March 1, 2017 5:01 PM

FERNDALE (WWJ) – A Ferndale man has been ordered to stand trial for possessing over a thousand images of child porn.

Sgt. Baron Brown says police have been investigating David Ankrom since his partner reported he had shown her child porn, asking her if she was interested.

The woman, who has children with Ankrom, moved out and called police.

“The computer didn’t contain any images of his children or Mr. Ankrom and as far as we know there hasn’t been any allegations of any type of physical abuse but clearly this is something that we take very seriously because in a lot of cases, at some point looking at photographs isn’t enough.”

It’s taken over a year to investigate.

“You know, you have to go through every folder and every file and every photo on a computer and that takes a long time to do and what’s the scariest thing of it is that Mr. Ankrom’s computer isn’t the only computer that the Oakland County Forensics lab has to look at,” said Brown.

Brown says it doesn’t appear that Ankrom abused his children.

Ankrom is due back in court on March 13 – facing multiple counts of using a computer to commit crimes involving child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material. .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia