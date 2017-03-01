Ferndale Man Charged On Multiple Counts Of Possessing Child Porn

FERNDALE (WWJ) – A Ferndale man has been ordered to stand trial for possessing over a thousand images of child porn.

Sgt. Baron Brown says police have been investigating David Ankrom since his partner reported he had shown her child porn, asking her if she was interested.

The woman, who has children with Ankrom, moved out and called police.

“The computer didn’t contain any images of his children or Mr. Ankrom and as far as we know there hasn’t been any allegations of any type of physical abuse but clearly this is something that we take very seriously because in a lot of cases, at some point looking at photographs isn’t enough.”

It’s taken over a year to investigate.

“You know, you have to go through every folder and every file and every photo on a computer and that takes a long time to do and what’s the scariest thing of it is that Mr. Ankrom’s computer isn’t the only computer that the Oakland County Forensics lab has to look at,” said Brown.

Brown says it doesn’t appear that Ankrom abused his children.

Ankrom is due back in court on March 13 – facing multiple counts of using a computer to commit crimes involving child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material. .