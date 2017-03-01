Pelicans’ Cousins Banned A Game For 18th Technical Of Season

March 1, 2017 9:12 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended one game without pay for drawing his 18th technical foul of the season.

The NBA announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-11 forward-center will miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.

The technical foul came with 11:28 left in the first quarter of the Pelicans’ 118-110 loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday. Cousins, notorious for his technicals, joined the Pelicans in a deal with Sacramento a week earlier.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during the season, there is an additional suspension of one game.

