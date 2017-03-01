Stolen Car Chase Ends In Crash, Fuel Spill In Southwest Detroit

WEDNESDAY (WWJ) – What started as a pursuit after a stolen vehicle ended with a crash and fuel spill in southwest Detroit.

The incident began early Wednesday morning in Southgate, when the owner of a pickup truck apparently saw two suspects stealing his vehicle. The owner chased after the suspects, who entered I-75 headed north toward Detroit.

Police chase stolen pickup from Southgate until crash at Detroit Produce Terminal; 2 in custody @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/bshZqXGUCB — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) March 1, 2017

Michigan State Police caught wind of the pursuit and joined the chase, shortly after which the suspects exited the freeway at Dearborn Street and went east on Fort Street.

The suspects eventually lost control of the vehicle outside of the Detroit Produce Terminal, near Springwells Street, and crashed into a truck that was parked in a loading dock, severing its fuel tank and causing a large fuel spill.

“The driver of the truck said it was possibly 75 gallons of diesel fuel in the truck, and I think he was asleep in the back of the cab when the pickup truck hit him,” Fire Lt. Dennis Harper told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The suspect and another person were taken into custody at the scene.

Fort Street remains open to traffic as police continue to investigate.

