Tigers Agree To Terms With 22 Players

March 1, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club has agreed to terms with the following 22 players on contracts for the 2017 season: righthanded pitchers Victor Alcantara, Sandy Baez, Buck Farmer, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Myles Jaye, Warwick Saupold and Drew VerHagen, lefthanded pitchers Chad Bell, Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy, Jairo Labourt, Daniel Norris, Kyle Ryan and Daniel Stumpf, catchers John Hicks and James McCann, infielder Dixon Machado and outfielders Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook and Steven Moya.

With 22 players agreeing to terms today, the Tigers now have all 40 players of the club’s 40-man roster under contract for the 2017 season.

