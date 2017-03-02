CBS62[1]
Hundreds Mourn The Death Of TV Anchor, Reporter Ron Savage

March 2, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Ron Savage

MILFORD (WWJ) – Hundreds of people filled a Milford church to pay final respects to a well-known and respected reporter and volunteer firefighter.

Fox 2 anchor and reporter Ron Savage died suddenly on Saturday morning while on a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department suffering a cardiac issue, according to FOX 2. He worked as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Milford.

 

Eulogizing from St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Monsignor John Budde said although Savage was on television, his real passion was being a firefighter.

“He really wanted to serve our metropolitan area in that way, in various fire departments, Walled Lake and Brighton, as well in North Carolina, and then here, most recently in Milford,” said Budde.

Budde spoke of Savage’s love of life and his laugh which would “fill a room. And was passionate about so many things and that was a great gift.”

A proclamation from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was read during the service. Ron Savage died last Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise. He was 63.

A procession planned through downtown Milford following the funeral.

