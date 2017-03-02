Police: DDOT Bus Driver Assaulted By Passenger

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked a Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver.
The incident happened Thursday morning at the Rosa Parks Transit Center along Cass Avenue just north of Michigan Avenue.
Police say the bus was pulling into the loading area when a passenger became upset for some reason and assaulted the driver. As the attack took place, the bus went up on a curb and struck a pole.
No weapon was involved in the attack, but the driver apparently received minor injuries; he was transported to the hospital in a patrol car.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say it’s not yet clear what let to the attack.
The bus received minor damage in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.