Police Investigate Break-In At Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Estate

March 2, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Floyd Mayweather

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a burglary reported last weekend at a Las Vegas home owned by retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Officer Danny Cordero said Wednesday that Mayweather employees reported the break-in early Monday at the luxury home on a golf course south of the Las Vegas Strip.

They said they’d been gone since Friday, while Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday in Los Angeles.

Cordero says items were taken, but a complete accounting was pending.

Representatives for Mayweather didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Cordero says pry marks suggested entry was made through a second-floor office door.

He says the home has an alarm and security patrols, but it wasn’t immediately clear if there was surveillance video.

Mayweather in 2008 reported he had $7 million worth of jewelry stolen from a different Las Vegas home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

