Police Investigate Break-In At Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Estate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a burglary reported last weekend at a Las Vegas home owned by retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Officer Danny Cordero said Wednesday that Mayweather employees reported the break-in early Monday at the luxury home on a golf course south of the Las Vegas Strip.
They said they’d been gone since Friday, while Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday in Los Angeles.
Cordero says items were taken, but a complete accounting was pending.
Representatives for Mayweather didn’t immediately respond to messages.
Cordero says pry marks suggested entry was made through a second-floor office door.
He says the home has an alarm and security patrols, but it wasn’t immediately clear if there was surveillance video.
Mayweather in 2008 reported he had $7 million worth of jewelry stolen from a different Las Vegas home.
