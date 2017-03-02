Siblings Accused Of Filing Fake Tax Returns For Refunds Near $1 Million

DETROIT (WWJ) – An identity theft scheme is sending two brothers and a sister to prison.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Anthony and Christopher Gandy, and Sharon Gandy-Micheau stole identification and social security cards from people to help in their conspiracy that involved over 20 fake income tax returns. The IRS mailed them a number of refund checks totaling $940,000.
The three opened post office boxes and bank accounts to get the proceeds of the scheme.
They’ll be sentenced on mail fraud, identify theft, and money laundering charges in August.