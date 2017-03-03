Burglars Steal Money, Liquor, Cigarettes From Detroit Party Store [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for two suspects involved in the burglary of liquor store.
At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the two unknown suspects knocked a hole in the wall of Nino’s Market on Warren Ave. near Buckingham Ave.
Once inside, the suspects damaged two doors, knocked over a cash register and a lottery machine and then stole several items. After taking the items, the suspects fled the store in an unknown direction.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, liquor and cigarettes.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540.