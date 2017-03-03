CBS62[1]
Detroit Police Looking For 7 Persons Of Interest In Connection With Shooting

March 3, 2017 9:44 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding seven persons of interest in connection with a shooting in Detroit.

Police say a 26-year-old male victim was shot by an unknown suspect on February 19 at around 7:30 p.m. on the 13300 block of 14th St.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

The persons of interest were inside a store just prior to the incident and may have information regarding this incident.

Anyone who recognizes these people or has information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

