CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

French Carmaker Expected To Announce Purchase Of GM’s Opel Brand

March 3, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: General Motors

ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — French carmaker PSA Group is expected to announce Monday that it has purchased General Motors’ money-losing European car business, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The announcement could still be delayed by last-minute snags but is likely to be made in France, said one of the people. Both people requested anonymity because the deal hasn’t been formally announced.

The purchase price and exact terms of how the Opel and Vauxhall brands would be transferred to PSA were not available Friday afternoon. But a research-sharing agreement is likely to be included because numerous GM vehicles are at least partly engineered in Germany.

A PSA official on Friday would say only that “no communication on Opel is expected until Monday.” Both companies confirmed last month that they were in talks about a sale.

GM has not turned a full-year profit in Europe since 1999, and since then has lost billions battling high labor costs and an intensely competitive auto sales market. The company has said it hopes to break even there next year.

PSA Chairman Carlos Tavares said in February that he hopes to create a “European car champion” with the combination and pledged to work with governments and unions that are worried about job cuts.

“Opel has been making red ink for 10 years, and burning approximately 1 billion in cash every year,” Tavares said. “We believe we can help.”

The move would give PSA access to technology and a larger scale to spread out engineering and other costs.

Pulling out of Western Europe, the world’s third-largest auto market, is consistent with GM’s plans to focus on bigger profit margins rather than sales and market share.

It’s not clear whether GM would leave Europe entirely or still be able to sell some Chevrolet or Cadillac models.

____

Charlton reported from Paris.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia