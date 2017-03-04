Barbecue Like A Rockstar With Kid Rock’s New ‘American Badass’ Portable Grill [VIDEO]

Michigan’s own Kid Rock is taking the “buy American” trend to the extreme.
What’s Kid got up for grabs now? Well, he’s grilling.
Saying it’s time for the American worker to stand up, and that more than 5 million factory jobs have been lost — Kid Rock is introducing what he calls the American Badass Grill.
Kid calls the barbecue tough, hardworking and built to last, because it is 100 percent made in America.
“No matter how you slice it, this is 100 percent American Badass,” he says in a promotional video for the grill.
Full-throttle grill in a portable size, it fits a dozen burgers and has a 30 day money back guarantee. The charcoal version goes for $99.95 and the gas version (which has more than 90 percent U.S. parts and labor) is $149.95.
Get more info at americanbadassgrill.com.