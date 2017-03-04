High School Hockey Coach Charged In Underage Sex Case

CANTON (WWJ) – A high school hockey coach who was allegedly involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with a student is now facing multiple criminal charges.
Twenty-year-old Eric Christopher Locke was charged Thursday with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released on a $500,000 personal bond with the condition he wear a tether.
It’s alleged that between November 2016 and February 2017, Locke, the assistant varsity hockey coach for Canton High School, engaged in an sexual relationship with an underage female at the school. Reports say the girl is now 16-years-old.
Locke is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 10, followed by a preliminary exam on March 17.
In a letter to parents, that was posted on the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools website, Superintendent Monica Merritt said Locke has been removed from all services with the district. He’s employed by Coach E-Z, which is one of the district’s vendors.
“We felt it appropriate to apprise all parents of this matter to provide you with the opportunity to speak with your children about any concerns related to this situation,” Merritt wrote.
Merritt also encouraged parents to remind their children about reporting inappropriate activities or behaviors to the school.