illMuslims: Be Social Makes Detroit Debut At Arab American National Museum

March 4, 2017 10:44 AM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Muslim artists are being celebrated at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn Saturday night.

The museum is teaming up with illMuslims: Be Social on March 4 for an evening dedicated to connecting young professionals across the metro Detroit community, accompanied with art, music, food and refreshments.

Rummi Kahn, co-founder of illMuslims, said the everyone is invited to check out their artwork and learn about their culture

“Peace is my religion,” Kahn told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “I think it’s important for folks to see that regardless of what community or faith system you think we belong to, it’s quite simple really — we’re human and we have a desire to create and we have a desire to connect.”

The event, which kicks off at 8 p.m., features music by DJ Bornswift, live musical performances, painting, artwork, vendor booths, mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails), food, and photos. Kahn says it’s a night of bonding.

“In our events, you actually have divergent populations interacting and have developed and forged friendships and relationships that over the past two years since our inception have grown into, like, surrogate families and tight-knit circles of folks that are looking to create and contribute as much as they can go the global landscape,” he said. “So, it’s been humbling and beautiful to see that.”

Tickets are $35 at the door. For more information visit facebook.com/illMuslims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia