illMuslims: Be Social Makes Detroit Debut At Arab American National Museum

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Muslim artists are being celebrated at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn Saturday night.
The museum is teaming up with illMuslims: Be Social on March 4 for an evening dedicated to connecting young professionals across the metro Detroit community, accompanied with art, music, food and refreshments.
Rummi Kahn, co-founder of illMuslims, said the everyone is invited to check out their artwork and learn about their culture
“Peace is my religion,” Kahn told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “I think it’s important for folks to see that regardless of what community or faith system you think we belong to, it’s quite simple really — we’re human and we have a desire to create and we have a desire to connect.”
The event, which kicks off at 8 p.m., features music by DJ Bornswift, live musical performances, painting, artwork, vendor booths, mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails), food, and photos. Kahn says it’s a night of bonding.
“In our events, you actually have divergent populations interacting and have developed and forged friendships and relationships that over the past two years since our inception have grown into, like, surrogate families and tight-knit circles of folks that are looking to create and contribute as much as they can go the global landscape,” he said. “So, it’s been humbling and beautiful to see that.”
Tickets are $35 at the door. For more information visit facebook.com/illMuslims.