Man Critical After Being Rescued From Burning Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was trapped inside of a burning home on Detroit’s west side.
The fire took off late Saturday morning at a home on Belfast, in a neighborhood near Tireman and Livernois avenues.
A Battalion Chief on the scene said the fire was raging in the basement when crews arrived at the home. A man who was sleeping in a rear bedroom was rescued from the flames. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
Walter Epps said his sister also lives in the home, but she was able to escape.
“She just got new furniture and was painting and was doing some remodeling so, you know, all that comes together,” he said. “Most important thing is everybody got out, even the gentleman that was in there, her friend that was trapped in the house, the firemen were able to get him out.”
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.
