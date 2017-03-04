Police Respond To Possible Hit-And-Run Accident In Hamtramck

March 4, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) — Police are investigating after an apparent hit-and-run accident in Hamtramck involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

The Hamtramck Police Department would only confirm to WWJ Newsradio 950 that there was crash of some kind in the area of Joseph Campau Ave. and Caniff St.

The owner of a nearby business told WWJ that she saw a man lying in the street near where the Hamtramck Music Festival was taking place and that there was a police and emergency presence in the area.

An investigation is underway.

