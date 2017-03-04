Several Residents Hospitalized Following Apartment Fire In Inkster

INKSTER (WWJ) – At least six people were transported to the hospital with injuries after flames tore through their apartment building in Inkster.
The fire took off early Saturday morning at a building in the Cherry Hill Club apartment complex off Henry Ruff and Cherry Hill roads.
Other circumstances surrounding the fire weren’t immediately clear.
Conditions of those injured are unknown; one appears to be especially serious, however, and was airlifted to the hospital.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
