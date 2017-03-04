Workers At Southfield Town Center Warned Of Uptick In Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – People who work at the Southfield Town Center are being warned about a recent rash of break-ins to vehicles.
A property manager at the Transwestern Company, which runs the five-tower complex, sent an “increased crime advisory” to tenants and employees who work at the Town Center on Friday.
“Please be advised that there has been a recent uptick in thefts involving vehicles in the metropolitan area including Southfield and the Town Center complex,” the advisory read.
It went on to say that within the last week, 17 thefts of or from vehicles were reported in Southfield alone. Perhaps even more alarming, more than 70 thefts of or from vehicles were reported in Southfield between Feb. 2 and March 1, the advisory said. One employee who works at the complex posted a photo on Facebook of her vehicle, which was targeted by thieves last week. She says they stole all four tires and left her car propped up on cinder blocks.
The property manager says they’re meeting with Southfield police to talk about solutions and increased patrols. The company is also increasing its security patrols throughout the parking deck and lots, as well as providing additional camera monitoring.
Workers are also encouraged to stay vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to Town Center security at 248-358-0908, or Southfield Police at 248-796-5500.