16-Year-Old Arrested In Death Of 18-Year-Old Who Lived With Him

March 6, 2017 3:54 PM

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 16-year-old boy is in custody in Genesee County in the weekend death of an 18-year-old friend who was shot in the head.

Sheriff Robert Pickell says the two occasionally put guns to their heads, something known as Russian roulette, but they weren’t playing at the time. The victim was identified as Brady Morris.

Morris had been living at the boy’s home in Fenton Township. The sheriff says the boy called 911 to report the shooting Saturday night.

The boy’s attorney, Frank Manley, calls the shooting an “unbelievably tragic accident.” He says many facts are unknown.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

