Auburn Hills School On Lockdown Due To Police Situation

March 6, 2017 1:41 PM

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – An Auburn Hills school is on lockdown, Monday afternoon, due to a police investigation in the area.

Officials at R. Grant Graham Elementary School,  on Salem Road near I-75 told WWJ Newsradio 950 that  police advised them to put the building on lockdown because there was some sort of incident in the neighborhood.

It’s not believed that the incident is connected in any way to the school. The lockdown is just a precaution.

Police did not immediately offer any details about the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for the latest this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia