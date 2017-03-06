Auburn Hills School On Lockdown Due To Police Situation

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – An Auburn Hills school is on lockdown, Monday afternoon, due to a police investigation in the area.
Officials at R. Grant Graham Elementary School, on Salem Road near I-75 told WWJ Newsradio 950 that police advised them to put the building on lockdown because there was some sort of incident in the neighborhood.
It’s not believed that the incident is connected in any way to the school. The lockdown is just a precaution.
Police did not immediately offer any details about the incident. No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for the latest this story.