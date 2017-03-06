GM Will Lay Off 1,100 At Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant

DELTA TWP. (WWJ) – General Motors has announced that 1,100 employees will be laid off as the automaker suspends its third shift and moves to a two-shift operation at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant.
“The seniority employees will be laid off; the temporary employees will be released,” GM spokesman Tom Wickham said Monday.
The Delta Township plant is winding down production of the GMC Acadia in Delta Township, Wickham explained. The new Acadia — which is smaller and on a different platform — will be built at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, adding 800 jobs there.
At LTD, he said, “We will continue to produce the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse — actually the brand new versions — that will be coming out, completing the investment of $583 million that we’ve made in the plant since 2014.”
The new Enclave and Traverse enter the market at a time when crossovers have become the most vibrant, dynamic and fast-growing models of the industry, the automaker said.
May 12 will be the LTD plant’s last operating day as a three-shift operation.